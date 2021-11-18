Caroline Toombes claims exciting victory at Dodson & Horrell National Amateur and Veteran Championships

Caroline Toombes and Happy Girl A.

Caroline Toombes has won the Dodson & Horrell Minor Veteran Championship.

The National Amateur and Veteran event returned to its very best post Covid restrictions at Aintree International Equestrian Centre last week.

Nine competitors from a start list of 39 provided clears to access a hotly contended jump-off.

Caroline, riding Happy Girl A, won from the final draw by only 0.08 secs over Anna de Verteuil’s Bonita II.

Caroline shares the nine-year-old mare, which was purchased six years ago, with her daughter Evie.

“She’s our therapy, she’s quite sharp but has competed with Evie in the Para Championships,” said Caroline, from Skegness, who credits trainer Keeley Durham for her organisation, structure yet with flexibility.

“I was off for two months after a bad fall in the summer and Keeley has rebuilt my confidence; it was the best decision to livery the horses with her.”