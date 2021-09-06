Cons A wrap up second in Louth Snooker League

Snooker news.

Cons A duly wrap up the runners-up spot in the T. Marris Carpets Ltd Louth Summer Snooker League with a home win as the Champions P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services also finished well, writes Jack Westerby.

Cons A claimed the runners-up prize with a fine 6-2 home win over Sibjon Builders.

The hosts went into this final match only needing a couple of frames and they were quickly in front through Mark Pickard, Nick Bailey made sure his side continued to dominate and they ran out worthy winners as the visitors fell to another disappointing defeat.

Dales Poultry & Game needed a big home win to put pressure on second spot but their chances were over once Lee Cook had put the visiting N.T.Shaw of Louth in front, the hosts unfortunately never really recovered and they couldn’t find their own two frame winner so they slipped to a 5-3 home loss this ending their hopes of being amongst the honours list.

Champions P.H.Mountain Cardboard Services signed off with a 6-2 home success over Louth Volksworld.

John Mountain and Jack Westerby both won 2-0 for the hosts who finished the season 11 points clear.

Naulls & Dales have won the pre-covid Billiards Teams Knockout with an emphatic 5-1 aggregate win over Jack Westerby Driving School.