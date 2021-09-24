Cranwell’s Jack Bell takes the title honours

Time to celebrate for Jack Bell.

Jack was confident he had a good set up on the Ducati Scrambler and was immediately consistent but thought he could find a better pace and a few changes were made to the bike after practice.

In the first race Jack led over the line with a three second advantage from George Pickering and was half a second a lap faster so was feeling confident going into the next two races.

Jack got a good start to race two, taking the led into turn two but the race was stopped when Leah crashed and needed medical attention. Unfortunately the stricken rider needed airlifting to hospital and with the ambulance stock of medicines and oxygen nearly depleted the race director had no choice but to cancel the meeting.

This decision meant that with sufficient points already under his belt Jack was declared the 2021 DTRA National Hooligan champion. A great achievement as this was the first championship for the bike and rider combination and the third running for a Ducati Scrambler.

It was decided to run the remaining heat and final the following day but it would not count towards the championship as the rules state the racing must take place on the scheduled day.

On Sunday the weather was perfect and the pace good but still not trouble free as two riders went out in the heats with bike problems.

In the final Jack was battling with Pickering until both riders lost drive on landing from the jump and both had their chains jump off the rear sprockets.

The race was subsequently red flagged and the result was declared based on positions on the previous lap with Bell securing his third victory of the 2021 season.

He also finished the Pro class with a second place in the final just behind the 2019 champion Gerard Bailo. This result meant that Bell finished runner up in the Pro class in his rookie year.