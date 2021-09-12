Emma Raducanu US Open win inspires youngsters to play at Gainsborough Tennis Club

It was a busy finals day at Gainsborough Tennis Club.

In the final of the Brittain Cup, Retford 1 defeated Wheatley Hills 1 in a hard-fought match.

The Holmes Cup was won by Scotter 2, who defeated Brigg 1 in a match that was on a knife-edge right up to the final round.

Following the success of British tennis sensation Emma Radacanu at the US Open, Gainsborough Tennis Club has had lots of enquiries from young people wanting to start playing.

For the Autumn period, Club Chairman, Phil Green explained membership fees would be discounted and looked forward to meeting new members.