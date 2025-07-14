England coaching role for Woodhall Spa Golf Club pro

Adam Keogh is Woodhall Spa Golf Club's head professional. Photo: Getty Images.

​Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s head professional Adam Keogh has been appointed national coach of England Golf’s all-new Disability Squad.

​The 37-year-old, who previously played on the PGA EuroPro Tour and in events on the DP World Tour, has represented Great Britain & Ireland in the PGA Cup in 2022 and 2024, and was the English PGA champion in 2021.

Keogh was born with scoliosis, which required corrective surgery at aged ten, and after two years of recovery, took up golf for the first time. He quickly became hooked, and at 17, he obtained a scratch handicap.

After moving through the county ranks at Lincolnshire, Keogh was selected for the England Golf Men’s National Squad in 2008, before turning professional in 2011.

Since becoming a PGA member in 2013, Keogh has developed his coaching skills to become one of the most renowned coaches in the Lincolnshire region, whilst also maintaining his own game to a high standard.

Specialising in player performance and development, Keogh is the current head coach of Lincolnshire's Men, Senior and Junior County Squads. He was also named PGA in Lincolnshire Coach of the Year 2023 and Midland Professional of the Year 2017.

Appointed head professional at Woodhall Spa in 2021, Keogh earned the status of Fellow PGA Professional in 2023.

Keogh said: “I am thrilled to be appointed the lead coach for the England Golf Disability Squad – it brings together two things I'm very passionate about – performance golf and opportunity for golfers.

“I am so fortunate to be able to share my passion and experience in the game with golfers on a daily basis, and while I never really appreciated it when I first started playing, learning to play with my own physical challenges taught me so much about the problem-solving, perseverance and patience required to be successful at the game, qualities I know our squad members will have in abundance.

“From a performance point of view, we have earned a silver medal at the last two European Team Championships for Golfers with Disability, so the bar is already set high, but there is room for improvement. Outside of that, we have the chance to be pioneers in becoming the first England Golf Disability Squad that will hopefully forge a pathway for the future of the game for years to come.”