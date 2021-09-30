Event PB for Skegness Triathlon Club's Rob Kisby

Rob Kisby.

Skegness Triathlon Club member Rob Kisby travelled to Brigg to compete in a sprint distance triathlon last weekend.

The Brigg Sprint Triathlon is organised by Lincsquad.

It is a popular race for both novices and experienced triathletes due to the fast, flat course.

The race started early with a 400m swim in the Ancholme Leisure Centre’s 25m pool.

After finishing the swim Rob dashed to the first transition where his bike was set up ready for the next stage of the race.

The bike leg was a single out and back loop totalling 20k in distance.

The route took athletes through the villages of Scawby Brook, Hibaldstow and Redbourne before heading back towards Brigg.

After an amazing average bike speed of 40k per hour, and having the fastest bike split of all the athletes racing, Rob entered transition for the second time.

After a quick change into run shoes Rob started the 5k run which took athletes on a loop on the tow path adjacent to the River Ancholme.

Rob had an amazing race finishing in a time of 1 hour 1 min and 59 seconds.

He finished in 10th place overall and second in his age group.