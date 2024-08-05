Final Realibility rides of the season for Aegir

Left to right, Trevor Halstead, Geoff Garner and Karl Everatt at the start of their reliability rides.

On Sunday Gainsborough Aegir Cycling club held their final set of Reliability rides for the season, the cyclists had a choice of distances ranging from 20 miles through to 100 miles.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycling conditions were hard with light rain and a strong south west breeze. Geoff Garner chose 20 miles in time category C 1 hour 45 minutes. He returned within his time category, his time was 1 hour 12 minutes.

Barry Markham and Karl Everatt chose 50K in time category C 2 hours 40 minutes. Karl returned in a time of 2 hours 15 minutes, Barry returned in 2 hours 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Halstead chose 100 miles in time category B 8 hours 0 minutes. He returned in a time of 7 hours 00 minutes.

The route of the 20 mile ride: The riders departed from 20 Ropery Road heading out for town to Lea then progressed through Knaith Park, Upton, Springthorpe, Corringham, Pilham, Blyton, Laughton and Morton returning into Gainsborough along Ropery Road.

The route of the 50K ride: The riders departed from 20 Ropery Road heading out for town to Lea then progressed through Knaith Park, Kexby, Upton, Springthorpe, Corringham, Northorpe, Scotton, Scotter and Susworth, then followed the River Trent southwards to Morton returning into Gainsborough along Ropery Road.

The route of the 100mile ride: Departing from 20 Ropery Road the ride headed south to Sturton by Stow, east to Market Rasen, north to South Ferriby via Brigg. The route then returned home via Normanby Flixborough, crossing Keaby Bridge then along the A161 to Beckingham arriving in Gainsborough along Ropery Road.

Racing Report Wednesday 31st July 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course started at Knaith, out through Marton to the turn at Torksey before making the return trip through Marton, finishing at China Bridge Lea.

The evening was warm with a strong breeze making for a hard race.

The Results: 1st Mike Ward (Lincoln Wheelers) 26 minutes 03 seconds; 2nd Andrew Janney (Gainsborough Aegir) 26minutes 19 seconds; 3rd Trevor Halstead (Gainsborough Aegir) 31 minutes 50 seconds

Next events are: Wednesday 7th August 2024 – 15 mile time trial, meet Laughton Lane near Carr Lane (East Stockwith turning) at 6.15pm 1st rider off 6.30pm Jack Doncaster falling leaves Trophy; Wednesday 14th August 2024: 10 mile time trial, meet Laughton Lane near Carr Lane (East Stockwith turning) at 6.15pm 1st rider off 6.30pm Reg Booth Trophy. Sunday 11th August 2024: Riders choice the route will be chosen on the morning riders depart Roseway 9.30am; Wednesday 12th August 2020: Jack Doncaster Trophy Race 15 mile Time Trial meet Laughton Lane meet 6.15pm 1st rider off at 6.30pm.