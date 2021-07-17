Four-point lead at halfway stage of Louth Summer Snooker League

Sport news.

The first half of the T. Marris Carpets Ltd Louth Summer Snooker League season has been completed with PH Mountain Cardboard Services holding a four-point lead after a fine away win.

Cons A are held to a draw as are Dales Poultry & Game, writes Jack Westerby.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services will start the second half of the season four points in front after winning 5-3 at Louth Volksworld.

In a close encounter it was Matt Chandler who proved the difference between the two sides as the rest all potted a frame.

Second-placed Cons A looked to be heading for a valuable big win when Nick Bailey and Mark Pickard seemingly put them in control against Sibjon Builders, but the hosts staged a spirited fightback through both Phil Williamson and Steve Kemplay to grab a fine 4-4 draw.

NT Shaw of Louth and Dales Poultry & Game shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw.