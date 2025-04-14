​Good start to outdoor season for Gillespie

Jim Gillespie was in fine form last weekend (Stock photo)Jim Gillespie was in fine form last weekend (Stock photo)
​Wragby thrower Jim Gillespie has begun the outdoor season in fine form.

​Having enjoyed a tremendous winter season, Gillespie has returned to action looking to replicate that through the summer and got off to a good start when competing in Loughborough last weekend.

He first took part in the discus and threw 30.07 metres to secure victory, the furthest he has ever thrown the discus this early in the season and which put him firmly at the top of the Irish rankings.

He then also won the shot put competition with a throw of 8.43 metres.

