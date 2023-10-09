Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The championship title had already been decided with Barry Burrell being crowned champion at Oulton Park in the penultimate round. But with just 14 points separating Fisher and Fielding and 75 points available at Donington there was everything to race for.

Fisher was third in qualifying but Fielding was second so the first race was going to be a test to see who could get the jump on the other. Fisher was fourth on the opening lap but overtook Fielding on lap two. But one lap later Fielding repaid the compliment and retook his position. The battle raged until lap seven when Fisher once again overtook Fielding who was then overtaken by James Alderson. Fisher went on to cross the finish line in second place with Alderson then coming home in fourth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race two was going well for Fisher who was leading on lap two when the race was red flagged for a crash. At the restart Fisher was muscled down to third place behind Fielding and a four way battle for the lead carried on throughout the eight lap affair with the win eventually going to Alderson with Fielding second and Fisher third.

Tom FIsher rides to second spot. Pic: Camipix.

It was to go down to the final race of the season to determine the runner up spot in the championship and Fisher knew all he had to do was finish the race just behind Fielding and the runner up spot would be his.

It was tense on the grid with everything at stake for Fisher and Fielding. As the lights went out it was Fisher that took the lead on the opening lap from Alderson and Fielding. On lap four Alderson made his pass stick but Fisher was only a tenth of a second away from him with Fielding a further half a second back in third. Once again the top four were nose to tail and it was anyone’s race until they came across some back markers on the final corner of the last lap. But it fell into Fisher’s hands as Alderson and Fisher got a clean passage through them while Fielding was held up. Alderson took the win with Fisher 0.4s behind in second while Fielding was 2.2s away in third place.

Fisher took the runner up spot in the championship for the third successive year 21 points in front of Fielding in third place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kime Racing is based at Fishtoft near Boston, headquarters of transport company George H Kime & Company who have branches throughout the county.