Lincolnshire athletes taste Tokyo 2020 highs and lows

Injury ended Sam Atkin's hopes of gold in the 10,000m. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire athletes have continued to taste success at Tokyo 2020.

Shona McCallin's GB hockey team continued their defence of the gold medal they won in Rio 2016 by qualifying for the knockout stages after group wins over South Africa (4-1), India (4-1) and Ireland (2-0), as well as a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

The former Grantham schoolgirls' side will meet Spain on Monday in the quarter-finals.

GB swim coach Melanie Marshall has seen her protege Adam Peaty strike gold twice in Japan during the Olympic Games.

Peaty - who has been coached by Wrangle’s Marshall at both Derby City and Loughborough University - was part of the world-record breaking GB side which finished first in Saturday’s 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin completed the line-up.

On Sunday he added a silver to his tally in the men's 4x100m medley with teammates Duncan Scott, James Guy and Luke Greenbank.

It took a world record swim from the USA team to pip them.

Peaty won his first gold of Tokyo 2020 in the 100m breaststroke last week.

Marshall is no stranger to the Olympics, having competed at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Sutton Bridge shooter Aaron Heading missed out on the men's trap final, finishing 23rd overall.

Grimsby-born Sam Atkin suffered injury heartbreak on the track.

Competing in the 10,000m he was forced to pull out of the race midway through, limping off after an impressive start.

Meanwhile, Maddy Gough reached an Olympic final - but she had to board the plane home without a medal.

The Australian swimmer finished eighth in the 1,500m freestyle.