Mablethorpe RC runners take on Grimsby 10k

Mablethorpe Running Club representatives saw action at the Orsted Great Grimsby 10k.

Around 1,700 keen participants finished the race in a sweltering 28 degrees with very little opportunity of shade.

Starting outside Grimsby Town hall, the traffic-free route took runners out to Nun’s Corner, through Scartho towards New Waltham before returning into Grimsby via Peaks Parkway and finishing in the stunning surroundings of People’s Park.

Mablethorpe RC finishers: Paula Downing - 42m 49s (131st) (not currently affiliated), Sharon Margarson - 54m 00s (641st), Elaine Wilson - 56m 49s (827th), Katrina Needham - 74m 03s (1484th).

The winner was Lewis Jagger (Sheffield & Dearne AC) in an astonishing time of 31m 18s.

The first female was Elizabeth Mcternan (Cleethorpes & District AC) (wheelchair) in only 34m 25s (9th overall).

Mablethorpe RC runners have enjoyed the return of parkruns, free-to-enter 5k events held on Saturday mornings around the county.

Janine Stones and Kim Jackson competed at Market Rasen Racecourse with Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson in action at Cleethorpes.

Mablethorpe RC have restarted Monday meetings from Sutton on Sea Social Club at 6.30pm.