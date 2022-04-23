Marathon effort from Boston Community Runners

Boston Community Runners at the Boston UK Marathon.

With near perfect weather conditions once again Boston Community Runners turned out in force to take part in one of the UK's most popular new marathon events, the Boston Marathon.

The flat course gives runners the best chance of securing good places at many of the major marathons and also offers the chance to get personal best times whether taking part in the full, half or even the 5k fun run.

The turnout from the home running club was better than ever with 49 runners taking part across all three distances, with support and cheers of 'go Boston' greeting the black and yellow stripes throughout.

There was a brilliant turnout from Boston runners.

All the club runners ran a super race and the results matched the efforts put in on home turf.

The full marathon saw four members take part.

Martin Tebbs finished in 3.42.59, Jayne Wallis clocked 4.38.16 and Sarah-Jane Eggleton ran a 15-minute marathon PB in 4.58.24 with Adrian Carder seconds behind in 4.58.31.

Thirty members lined up for the half.

Some of the Boston competitors.

First back for the club with a top-20 finish was Adam Bevan in a PB time of 1.22.35.

He was followed in by Dan Clark in 1.26.25, Steve Roberts (1.28.02 PB, second in age category) and Tom Lomas, having his first run for BCR, in 1.29.12.

Trevor Byng and Simon Jackson were the next club runners home in 1.32.32 and 1.34.30 respectively – both new PB times.

Nicholas Turner clocked 1.42.08 and John Burton ran 1.43.57.

Craig Sargeant bagged a new PB time of 1.45.53, just one second ahead of Nathan Saw in 1.45.54.

Tanya Knight was second in age category in a time of 1.46.26.

Darren Bevan was the next runner home in 1.53.42, followed by Simon Pickwell in 1.56.44.

Beth Lines (1.57.10) paced Matt Tunnard round to give him a new PB time of 1.57.11, finishing just ahead of Michael Corney who stopped the clock at 1.57.58.

Elektra Roberts finished in 1.58.37 and Rachael Batterham got a sub two-hour PB time of 1.59.53.

Marcus Staff finished in 2.00.04 and Sarah Clarke stopped the clock at 2.00.28.

Dianne Houghton came into view next finishing in 2.12.00 just ahead of Neil Goodwin in 2.12.23, Clare Teesdale in 2.15.21 and Shiela Vasquez in 2.18.36.

Nicola Housam smashed her target with a PB time of 2.22.54 with Sam Thwaites also getting a sub 2.30hr time with a 2.22.58.

Tracy MacDonald finished in 2.56.14 just ahead of Jessie Bland (2.59.28), Jo Heron (2.59.30) and Sarah Heffernan (3.00.01).

The 5.2k Fun Run had a great atmosphere with 15 club runners taking part.

First back for the club was Emma Cook in a super time of 28.43, giving her first in her age category.

Mary Turner had a strong run which gave her a new PB clocking 30.43 for the course and taking second in her age category.

Next home was Rachel Peacock, having her first run in club colours, finishing second in her age category in a time of 32.20.

Sarah Burton finished in 34.09 just ahead of Tim Burrell in 34.10.

Jayne Ashton clocked 34.21 and a run of 35.18 saw Sam Cross take second in her age category.

Bryony Saint finished in 35.27 (third in age category) and a time of 35.44 gave Michelle Saw a new PB time.

Richard Mills had his first outing in club colours and a time of 38.40 was a new PB and also first in his age category.

Fran Mills clocked 38.41 and Dianne Burrell finished in 39.00.

Clare Gosling took third in her age category with a time of 48.33 along with Margaret Cooper crossing the line together.

Gary Beck-Sykes and Dan Simpson bought cheers and smiles all around the course having dressed up to do the run as a Dinosaur and Elsa (from Frozen), along with the music to sing along to.

A very creditable time of 52.00 for the pair saw a huge cheer as they crossed the line.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.