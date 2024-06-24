​Medals for thrower Gillespie in Nuneaton

By Sports Reporter
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:08 BST
​​Wragby thrower Jim Gillespie was in fine form at the Midlands Masters Athletics Championships in Nuneaton last weekend.

​Competing in the M60-64 age group, Gillespie began with the hammer and disaster nearly struck straight away as he produced three no-throws in his first three attempts.

In a four-throw contest, Gillespie had to correct that in the final throw and did so with his second best throw of the season to secure 27.42m and a silver medal.

Then followed the shot put and here he managed all four throws in the sector, finishing in third place with an effort of 8.58m which was further than he threw at the same championships last season.

Jim Gillespie with his medals in Nuneaton.Jim Gillespie with his medals in Nuneaton.
The final event was the discus, and despite two no-throws, Gillespie eventually won with an effort of 27.70m, that despite it being a very still day which is not generally conducive to long discus throws.