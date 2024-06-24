Medals for thrower Gillespie in Nuneaton
Competing in the M60-64 age group, Gillespie began with the hammer and disaster nearly struck straight away as he produced three no-throws in his first three attempts.
In a four-throw contest, Gillespie had to correct that in the final throw and did so with his second best throw of the season to secure 27.42m and a silver medal.
Then followed the shot put and here he managed all four throws in the sector, finishing in third place with an effort of 8.58m which was further than he threw at the same championships last season.
The final event was the discus, and despite two no-throws, Gillespie eventually won with an effort of 27.70m, that despite it being a very still day which is not generally conducive to long discus throws.