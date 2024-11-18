New female rugby union side is formed in Market Rasen
The Vixens are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone can participate, learn, and grow together. Led by experienced Head Coaches Ed Timmins and Rory Day, the team encourages women of all ages and abilities to come out and give rugby a go.
“Our goal is to break down barriers in sports and raise a sense of community, rugby is for everyone, and we want more women to be a part of it!”
The team will hold training every Wednesday at Market Rasen Rugby Club 6:30pm-8:00pm. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a complete beginner, the Vixens invite you to join them! They will be looking to put a competitive side out in the new year as well as plans to host a range of social events including an ‘Intro To Rugby’ event to encourage girls and women to try rugby.
