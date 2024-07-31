Olympic gold for rider Ros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ros Canter, of Hallington, near Louth, has won Olympic gold in the team eventing competition in Paris.

Ros and her team mates Laura Collett and Tom McEwen defended Great Britain’s eventing team title from Tokyo 2020 and, in doing so, gave Team GB their first gold medal of Paris 2024.

This marks a record-breaking fifth team title for Great Britain. Laura Collett and her horse London 52 also took individual bronze after two tense rounds of showjumping at Versailles.

Ros Canter was riding Lordships Graffalo and came 21st in the individual contest having picked up 15 penalties on cross-country day for missing a flag.

​Ros Canter, left, with Laura Collett and Tom McEwen on the gold medal podium. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Team orders are always to go for the clear round and do the best we could for fast and clear, so, that’s what I tried to do,” said Ros. “I didn’t pull it off. I think in trying to be quick, I just cut the corner.

“I think the atmosphere is quite unlike anything I’ve ever ridden in – the crowd and the French crowd are obviously extremely noisy and it’s like a pressure pit in there. The poles are beautiful to look at, but they’re really hard to see when you’re in there! I think it all blends into the background quite a lot and it plays with your eyesight a little bit. I found it hard to ride very well.

“It was hard work and nerve-wracking. I don’t think I breathed the whole way round, but I’m mightily relieved to have jumped that last fence and become an Olympian.