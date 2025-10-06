Patched up ​Rasen see off Mellish

Market Rasen & Louth secured a fine home win.

​Market Rasen & Louth ran out 26-14 winners at home to Mellish on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasen started strongly and great forward momentum along with deft ball handling kept Mellish on the back foot.

A strong drive by the Rasen forwards against a big Mellish pack saw second row Matt Dean drive over the line for the first score after six minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of phases then ended with the ball in the hands of Ben Young who powered down the wing to score in the left corner.

Mellish soon replied with their first try, but Rasen responded well and a well-timed pass from full-back George Lee Erasmus to winger Lloyd Buck saw Buck over in the right hand corner for Rasen’s third.

Rasen continued to harass Mellish in their own half whose defence was strong however swift hands by Rasen out to the left wing saw winger Brad Beresford turn on the gas to streak in for Rasen’s fourth. Half time score 26-7.

Although the majority of the second-half play was still in the Mellish half, a series of penalties to Mellish put them back on the front foot and a break through the middle of the Rasen line saw the Mellish No. 12 run almost unapposed to score a second try for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ankle injury to captain Spen Holvey depleted the home team, who had already suffered several injuries before and during the game, even further.

With two minutes to go another penalty in front of the posts gave Mellish a last gasp opportunity but a knock on by the Mellish forwards ushered in the final whistle. Final score 26-14 to Rasen.

The second-half injuries meant Rasen had to step up a gear to maintain the lead and this they did with savage tackling in defence.

Mellish were unfortunate not to add to their score in the second half but the tenacious play by Rasen gave them their third five-point league win of the season to maintain third place in the league.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​