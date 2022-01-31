P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services faced nervy 24-hour wait before being crowned snooker champs

Snooker news.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services are the T. Marris Carpets Snooker League Champions.

Dales Poultry & Game finished in second spot as Sibjon Builders and Louth Volksworld both missed out.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services claimed the title, despite going down to an 8-4 home loss to Louth Volksworld.

They still managed to grab the title by one point, Mark Parrinder winning two early frames for the hosts, but it was the visitors who took control of the match through Mark Bullivant, Simon Godfrey and Simon Davison, but they couldn't find another frame to tie with their opponents and this win was to no avail as the home side had a nervy 24 hour wait before being crowned winners.

Dales Poultry & Game will have to settle for second spot after losing 7-5 to N.T. Shaw of Louth.

Sam Mountain was a player in form with breaks of 52, 27, 21 to get the hosts in front, but the away side had not just come for the ride and they became the driving force in the match with Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey steering them in front to seal a fine victory

Sibjon Builders needed a win to get amongst the honours list but they found it to hot in the kitchen and were beaten 7-5 by a determined Kitchen Solutions side.

Craig Young set the hosts up nicely leaving the away side with alot to do and when Rod Dodge took a couple more frames they knew the title had gone this despite the late efforts of Roy Annetts they were to finish joint third.

Louth Travel Centre and G. Fawcett Property Maintenance finished their seasons with a 6-6 draw.

Terry Robinson opened the scoring for his side and for a while that looked sufficient for a team win, but Graham Evison replied for the visitors and once the scores were tied that's how it stayed.