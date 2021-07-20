SADRC's Baker completes 100k ultra marathon test

Janine Baker.

Skegness and District AC’s Janine Baker has become an ultra marathon runner - after completing the Race to the Stones 100k race.

The Race to the Stones takes you along the Ridgeway, the oldest footpath in Britain, from Lewknor to the Avebury Stones with a total elevation of 3,704ft.

Janine finished in a fantastic 15 hrs 42 mins, raising more than £500 for the NSPCC.

This weekend saw SADRC’s Angela Thompson take on The Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon, a scenic and challenging course through the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds.

Angela completed the route in the 29 degree heat on Saturday morning to finish second lady on a testing and tough course.

The last three miles were completely uphill.

Angela enjoyed the race and received a lovely pottery mug for running.

Runners at Grimsby.

She clocked a great time of 1 hr 51 mins.

The Grimbsy 10k saw 37 Skegness and District Runners compete. Julie Franklin represented SADRC for the first time along with Fran Stimson while Amy Lambley ran a personal best time on the course, finishing in 54 mins 54 secs.