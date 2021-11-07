Saltfleetby move six clear at top of snooker league

Sport news.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club moved six points clear in the top of the T, Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League.

Dales Poultry & Game basted their opponents to go joint second with Louth Volksworld, who beat title rivals.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club strengthened their position at the top of the league with this excellent 8-4 result against P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services.

Ian Hopkinson set them on their way and they extended their lead courtesy of Trevor Marris.

The visitors just couldn’t find their own two frame winner and they slipped down on into sixth.

Dales Poultry & Game beat G. Fawcett Property Maintenance 10-2.

After receiving a heavy defeat in their previous fixture the hosts responded emphatically by basting the away outfit 10-2 to go joint second.

The star of this near perfect team performance was Sam Mountain, who ran in breaks of 56 and 31.

Craig Shaw hit a 30 and with wins from Dave Coppin, Phil Marshall and two more frames by Mark Storey.

This proved to good for the visitors who are now adrift at the bottom.

N.T. Shaw of Louth lost 5-7 at home to Louth Volksworld.

In a top four encounter it was the away side who remain still on the right road following this fine win, driving them up to joint second.

Lee Rankin steered them in front and despite Hayden Gavey keeping the hosts in the match it was to no avail as Rick Burkitt fired his side back in front and they held on for the victory.

Louth Travel Centre secured a 7-5 home win against Kitchen Solutions.

The hosts will be hoping this much needed win will see their season take-off.

Mark Copeland and Jim Ingham led the way as the home side gained the advantage early on.

The visitors were looking for back to back wins and even though Rod Dodge cut the deficit they had left it to late and they just missed out on a share of the points.