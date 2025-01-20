Scorpion Taekwondo youngsters bring home six medals from open competition in Belgium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club youngsters competed in the Keumgang Open in Lommel, Belgium, and did not disappoint, bringing home a six-medal haul.

Scorpion took 11 players to this international and came back with three silvers and three bronze.

Lyla Newman was up against a German opponent - and what a match it was.

A very close first round saw a good variety of shots from her, landing an awesome back kick which scores four points.

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo's team in Belgium.

Lyla eventually went down 2 -0 to claim a well deserved silver medal.

Noah Clark was involved in an end to end battle from both players with good left legs and punches landing from Noah,

He never gave up and showed a lot of maturity in this contest, but bowed out against the eventual German winner 2-0 to claim a bronze medal.

Cody Glen certainly turned up against a Belgian opponent he had already played this year at the Dutch Open where he just fell short.

But this time round Cody scored some good head shots to win 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Cody was up against the British Champion and in an entertaining match to watch was very unlucky not to win the second round as he was 5-0 up.

But Cody, who is sponsored by Fina and Parkit, just fell short, bowing out 2-0 but this was a performance he could be proud of.

Finally, Matthew Ayris won his first match 2-1 against a very strong player.

Matthew was one round down but produced a much-needed change of tactics to win the next two rounds, which was impressive.

In his final against another GB player, it was a very close first round with Matthew using his left leg very well and bowing out with a well deserved silver medal

Next the team travel to Germany and London in two weeks time.