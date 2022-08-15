Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd Ellis and Emmanuel Clement were again in great form. Photo: Sid Duggins.

Ellis, from North Kelsey, had ridden at the fast and complex circuit in the past but it was the first time at Thruxton for Clement and she spent free practice learning her way around but still managed to post the fastest lap of the session.

During the qualifying session Ellis got his head down and posted some fast laps to get within two hundredths of a second of the existing lap record of 1m 19.0126s, setting pole position for the start of the first of two races.

In the searing heat of Saturday afternoon the Anglo/French pair shot off to establish a small lead ahead of the Christie brothers.

As the race unfolded Ellis and Clement extended their lead with every lap until they crossed the finish line at the end of the 12 lap affair for the win with a 6.161 second advantage over the Christie brothers setting the fastest lap time of 1m 19.510s - 106.67mph.

Once again the temperature reached 30 degrees on Sunday as the riders took their grid positions for race two.

This time there was a reverse grid resulting in Ellis and Clement being placed on the fifth row in ninth position and with a lot of work to do to to get to the front of the pack.

But as the lights went out they made quick progress through to fifth on the opening lap and were up to second on lap two setting the fastest lap.

One lap later they were on the back of Blackstock/Rosney setting the fastest lap once again. On lap four they made the pass stick and took the lead and as they began to pull away they set yet another fastest lap of 1m19.581s - 106.57mph.

There was drama when Christie’s outfit clashed with Blackstock and the latter dropped back out of contention. This left Ellis and Clement in the clear at the front to extend their lead and take the win over Holden/Lawrence who snatched second place from the Christie Brothers after their incident with Blackstock/Rosney.