Todd Ellis further extends British Sidecar Championship lead at Snetterton

Ellis and Clement rode well during free practice and set the fastest lap of the session in dry conditions.

But the track was damp from earlier rain for qualifying and the riders all went out on full wets.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It soon became apparent that the track was drying faster than anticipated and a change of tyres was required, the slick tyres doing their job as Ellis and Clement secured pole position over a second faster than their opponents.

Saturday’s first race in dry conditions didn't quite go to plan for Ellis and Clement as, although they got away to a flying start to lead the pack they were soon caught by the Birchall brothers who by lap six of ten were right with them.

One lap later Birchall made a move for the lead but the outfits touched and both teams lost ground with Ellis and Clement running across the grass to rejoin. By then the Birchalls had a 1.8s lead and Ellis and Clement had to be content with second place and 20 championship points.

Race two on Sunday was a reverse grid formation with both Ellis and Clement and the Birchall brothers setting off side by side from the fifth row.

But the Lincolnshire-based duo got a far better start than their opponents and were quick to weave their way through the traffic and make their way to second place behind the Christie brothers by the end of the first lap. They were fighting for the lead with the Christies through lap two but by the end of the lap they had the lead.

By lap four the Christies had been caught and passed by the Birchalls but Ellis and Clement remained in command and crossed the finish line just under a second ahead to take the win and 25 points.

Ellis and Clement have now extended their championship lead to 55 points over the Christie brothers meaning that even if the Christie brothers win both races at Donington Park, Ellis and Clement would still lead despite not contesting the round as they are away on world championship duty.