Todd Ellis tastes treble joy at Cadwell Park to maintain championship lead

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement in action at Cadwell Park. Photo by Sid Duggins.

Ellis and Clement were in a class of their own being fastest in free practice and then setting pole for the first of three races over the weekend.

As the first race on Saturday got underway it was Ellis and Clement who got the hole shot from Blackstock/Rosney with the Christie pair hot on their heels.

By lap three Ellis and Clement had opened up a small gap leaving the other two contenders to fight it out for second place.

They set a new lap record at the end of lap three with a 1m 32.187s and went on to better that with a 1m 32.099s one lap later.

They continued to pull away and crossed the finish line at the end of the ten lap affair for a resounding win with a margin of 8.544s over Christie/Christie.

In the second race on Sunday morning the Anglo-French pair set off from pole position once again and took the lead at Mansfield on the opening lap.

With a clear track ahead they set a blistering pace and shaved another third of a second from their lap record set in race one with a 1m 31.779s.

Amazingly they went on to take another tenth from that time in the next lap, setting another record of 1m 31.617s - 85.66mph.

They continued to pull away from the field and crossed the line for another win some 12.952s ahead of the Christie brothers to snatch the championship lead from them by two points.

In the third race Ellis/Clement started from pole but this time Holden/Lawrence got a flyer and led the field around Charlies but by the time they rounded Chris Curve Ellis/Clement had the lead and put in an immaculate display of riding to pull away and complete their hat-trick of wins some 19.611s ahead of Holden/Lawrence with the Christie brothers taking third place.

The 75 points accrued at Cadwell place Ellis/Clement at the top of the standings on 175 points with The Christie Brothers second on 164 and Blackstock/Rosney on 148.