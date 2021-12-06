Top two can't be separated in Louth Snooker League

Snooker news

There were were no real changes at the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League as leaders Sibjon Builders were held by joint-second PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

There was nothing given away in this clash, the hosts did briefly take the lead through Tom Melin but the visitors replied courtesy of Dan Smith, meaning two points still separate these teams.

And with the home side having a match in hand it was probably a better 6-6 result for them.

Visiting Saltfleetby Snooker Club remain joint second after forcing a 6-6 draw with a rejuvenated Louth Travel Centre side.

New signing Sean Howsam potted the hosts in front who had Terry Robinson scoring a 25 break to strengthen their lead.

After taking a heavy defeat previously the away outfit were determined to get their title challenge back on track and a captain's performance from Stuart Wood gave them a deserved share of the spoils.

G. Fawcett Property Maintenance will be encouraged by this 7-5 victory at home to now third-placed visitors N.T. Shaw of Louth.

The bottom side were had both Derek Adlam and Graham Evison on form as they look to climb the league ladder.

Malc Dixon was the lone marksman for the one time leaders, whose title challenge seems to have gone in reverse recently.

But no doubt they will soon be back on the right road.

Kitchen Solutions produced the kind of form from their double winning season when they beat Louth Volksworld 7-5.

Keith Aston and Simon Adams both found the winning recipe for the hosts as they look for more consistency to hopefully get amongst the front runners.

Mike Armstrong had kept his side in the match as their form has dipped recently.