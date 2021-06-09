Two golds for athlete Gillespie

Jim Gillespie.

Jim Gillespie claimed two golds and a silver when competing in the Midlands Championships in Nuneaton this weekend.

The Wragby athlete began with the hammer throw.

“As I hadn’t picked up a hammer since before the first lockdown I was completely unsure how it would go,” he admitted.

“So to take the silver medal behind world number one John Pearson was a great start to the day. I threw 22.70m, which was ok in the circumstances.”

In poor weather conditions Jim still managed two victories.

He won the shot putt amidst torrential rain showers with a putt of 8.17m.