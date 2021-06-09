Two golds for athlete Gillespie

Jim Gillespie claimed two golds and a silver when competing in the Midlands Championships in Nuneaton this weekend.
The Wragby athlete began with the hammer throw.
“As I hadn’t picked up a hammer since before the first lockdown I was completely unsure how it would go,” he admitted.
“So to take the silver medal behind world number one John Pearson was a great start to the day. I threw 22.70m, which was ok in the circumstances.”
In poor weather conditions Jim still managed two victories.
He won the shot putt amidst torrential rain showers with a putt of 8.17m.
In the discus a throw of 24.12m saw him take a second gold.