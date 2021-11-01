Victories for Louth Hockey Club's first teams

Olly Wright. Photo: David Dales

There were two wins, a loss and a walkover win for Louth Hockey Club's teams this weekend.

Louth men's first team travelled to the north bank to play Kingston Upon Hull seconds.

With just 11 players, it was always going to be a tough game.

Alec Newlove. Photo: David Dales

This proved to be the case as Hull started strongly and pressed well.

However, Louth broke well and had a few good chances in the first half, including two one on ones.

However, by half time the score was still 0-0.

Skipper Alec Newlove led from the front and, although Hull took the lead from a short corner, Louth responded strongly equalling from a forceful close range shot from Olly Wright.

Poppy Barnbrook. Photo: David Dales

Louth then took control of the game and excellent play between Alec Newlove and Alex Armstrong led to an excellent second goal for Louth.

After that Louth stayed solid and the win was secured.

Special mentions should go to to goalkeeper Olly Trotter, with some excellent saves, and man of the match Olly Wright.

Louth ladies firsts beat local rivals Grimsby 4-3 at the London Road.

Debbie Hulance. Photo: David Dales

Liz Gleeson scored twice with Debbie Hulance and Poppy Barnbrook also on target.

Louth ladies seconds were awarded a win after their opposition Lindum sixths couldn't field a team.