Season over as Boston Buccaneers withdraw from Midlands Merit League

Action from the Buccaneers' victory over the Outlaws. Photo: David Dales

The Boston Buccaneers season is over.

The Rugby League club have announced they have withdrawn from the 2021 Midlands Merit League.

A club statement says the decision comes 'after much debate and with great sadness'.

It continued: "A worrying increase in the amount of injuries coupled with player unavailability (after playing for Union clubs on the Saturday) is asking too much of players at this level and meant we found ourselves throwing in younger, inexperienced players into game for which they are not prepared.

"There comes a point when player welfare overrides the keen interest to play.

"We will regroup and be back bigger and stronger for the 2022 season."