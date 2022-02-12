Lincolnshire's Ollie Chessum named in England's matchday squad to face Italy

Ollie Chessum looks on during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park earlier this month in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ollie Chessum has been named in England's matchday squad to face Italy in Rome tomorrow.

The 21-year-old was one of six newcomers called up for the 37-man Six Nations squad by Eddie Jones.

Chessum, a 6’7” forward, began playing at Carre’s Grammar School before representing Sleaford.

Boston-born Chessum now represents Premiership table toppers Leicester Tigers after also having spells with Nottingham, Newark and Kesteven.

His former school wrote of their delight in his call-up, tweeting: "So proud of Ollie Chessum and absolutely delighted for him and his family. Can't wait to watch."

Chessum didn't make the matchday squad for last week's 20-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

But he has been named on the bench for tomorrow's contest, which gets underway at 3pm.

Italy were beaten 37-10 in France last Sunday.