Lincolnshire's Ollie Chessum named in England's matchday squad to face Italy

Ollie Chessum has been named in England's matchday squad to face Italy in Rome tomorrow.
The 21-year-old was one of six newcomers called up for the 37-man Six Nations squad by Eddie Jones.
Chessum, a 6’7” forward, began playing at Carre’s Grammar School before representing Sleaford.
Boston-born Chessum now represents Premiership table toppers Leicester Tigers after also having spells with Nottingham, Newark and Kesteven.
His former school wrote of their delight in his call-up, tweeting: "So proud of Ollie Chessum and absolutely delighted for him and his family. Can't wait to watch."
Chessum didn't make the matchday squad for last week's 20-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.
But he has been named on the bench for tomorrow's contest, which gets underway at 3pm.
Italy were beaten 37-10 in France last Sunday.
Orlando Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore were the fellow five uncapped players called up to the Red Roses squad.