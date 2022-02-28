Wright hat-trick helps move Boston Rugby Club up to seventh following derby win

Jack Wright. Photo: David Dales

A hat trick from centre Jack Wright and a man of the match performance from fly half Danny Wilson saw Boston Rugby Club earn a bonus point win and move one place up in the league to seventh place.

They now sit two points behind Grimsby, who lie in sixth in the Midlands 3 East (North).

In the forwards, Paul Beard returned at hooker, with Mason Coulam joining Wayne Harley and Mathew Deane in the back row.

On the bench, winger John Hummel and back row George Sharp returned.

Boston's other points were secured via a try scored by scrum half Josh Cook and three penalties by Wayne Harley.

On Saturday Boston take to the road again to visit Belper, whilst the seconds entertain Horncastle (KO 2.15pm).

Boston Ladies play their final game of their league season away at Sleaford (KO 2.15pm on Sunday).