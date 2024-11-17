Sibjon Builders charge continues in Louth Snooker League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The climb up the ladder is beginning to gather momentum for Sibjon Builders, who proved to hot to handle for Kitchen Solutions in the Louth Snooker League.

The hosts had been showing signs of improvement just recently but the recipe was wrong in this one with the visitors dishing out a 9-3 stonking to leave a sour taste, Graham Smith and Ian Appleby were immaculate at the table as captain Anthony Pridgeon left the two sides streets apart.

NT Shaw of Louth's drive towards the top two places went backwards when they lost 7-5 at home to Tipfix Cue Services, There were a few twenty odd breaks flying around in this encounter as both teams desperately tried to break the deadlock and for a while a draw looked the likely outcome, but one player was a cut above the rest and when Suzy Shaw trimmed her opponent that was the hair raising moment for victory.

The leaders Dales Poultry & Game were beaten 8-4 in their visit to the now third placed G.Fawcett Property Maintenance but they won't be losing to much sleep as they move a massive eight points in front just before the halfway stage, The hosts are a difficult outfit to beat on their day and so it proved with Ross Kingham, Craig Burkitt and Ray Fawcett stunning the top lads whose reply came from Mark Storey.

Suzy Shaw was the match winner for Tipfix Cue Services who beat the higher placed N.T.Shaw of Louth.

Louth Volksworld had to much power for P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd who remain bottom, The visitors started the match okay with George Frame helping them into the early lead, but after that it was all about the hosts who quickly accelerated away with Mark Pickard and Rich Burkitt firing them in front, Simon Davison was in overdrive and when Keith Lewington drove his side miles in front the away outfit took a backseat with a 9-3 loss.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club are nicely placed in fifth spot after beating 8 Ballers comfortably by 8-4, The hosts have not really got going this season and even though new signing Mark Petty won both frames on his debut it was the visitors who were mostly in control with Andy Warren, Paul Scott and Eric Watkins all potting well as they wait for any slip-ups from the leading pack.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 9-68Louth Travel Centre 9-60G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 9-57N.T.Shaw of Louth 9-56Saltfleetby Snooker Club 9-55Louth Volksworld 9-53Sibjon Builders 9-528 Ballers 10-51Tipfix Cue Services 9-49Kitchen Solutions 8-46P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 8-41Breaks- L.Blanchard 28, P.Callaghan 27-25, Cr Dixon 26, R.Kingham 23, S.Kemplay 23, M.Petty 23, B.Swain 22, J.Heatley 22, E.Watkins 21-21, Cr Shaw 20, M.Parrinder 20.