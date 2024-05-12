Success celebrated at bowls club on Finals Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a busy week at Boston Indoor Bowls Club recently as club competitions all came to a conclusion following four months of matches, thereby bringing the indoor season to a close. Rod West, long-time member of the club and in charge of the junior section, was the guest of honour handing out the trophies on Finals Night.

Sue Hoyles featured in four finals across the week. She competed in two Ladies Singles finals, winning one, the Thorlby Singles, against Jean Cammack. She led from an early stage, building a 16-7 advantage, before Jean recovered to tie the scores at 16 all. Sue then took control again to win 22-17.

Katie Tointon played Sue Hoyles in the Webster Singles, winning 12-11 in another close game. Trailing 6-10 after ten ends, Katie finished better to catch up and grab the win on the final end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Hoyles with Kate Maddison dominated the Ladies Drawn Pairs from the start against Margaret Daubney and Carol Dowse to run out 27-11 winners.

Sue Hoyles and Kate Maddison, winners of the Ladies Drawn Pairs

The Ladies Pairs final was closer, eventually won 19-17 by Helen Butler and Jean Thompson, beating Sue Hoyles, paired this time with Carol Dowse. Helen and Jean started well to lead 10-2, but Sue and Carol fought back strongly to tie the scores at 17 all, before Helen and Jean grabbed the win on the final end.

Carol Dowse went on to win the Mixed Pairs with Mark Brown by 19-15 after a strong finish, having initially led 14-5, before Iris and Liam Reeson battled back to level the scores at 15 all.

Teenager Lucy Allerton also played four finals during the week, winning three of them. She beat Julie Coulson in the Motram Singles, 18-3. Partnering Jonathan West in the Handicap Pairs, they retained the trophy won last year with a 16-8 win over Keith Tointon and Chris Gill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Mixed Triples, with Jonathan West (again) and Nathan Dunnington, they won 18-8 against Yvonne Robinson, Alex Tomlin and Martin Tomlin. Her one defeat came against Nathan Dunnington in the Under 25 Singles final, which Nathan won 21-6.

The Under 18 Singles final was played over two sets of 7 ends between two youngsters, Harry Allerton and Freddie Hoyles. Harry took the first set 7-4 and the second 9-3 to win.