Have a cosy couples getaway this winter in Niagara Falls USA

Roaring fires, quaint eateries and vineyard views, Niagara Falls USA is the perfect place for a cosy couples getaway. With fewer crowds and wide open spaces, this time of year is the perfect opportunity to steal away for some romance and glimpse the Falls in all their frosted glory.

Here’s how Niagara Falls USA offers the perfect romantic getaway this winter.

Dinner and a Show - The Red Coach Inn is the perfect place to unwind. Couples can relax by the grand Tudor-style fireplace, enjoy local wine, and take in views of the Niagara Rapids. After enjoying delectable dishes, including fillet mignon and cedar-plank salmon, wrap up and stroll across the way to Prospect Point, where you’ll witness the nightly illumination of Niagara Falls. For added romance, winter fireworks light up the Falls on select evenings.

Falls Views and Snowshoes - A romance filled day can begin with breakfast at Marketside before exploring Niagara Falls State Park, with breathtaking views from the Observation Tower or an up-close experience at the Cave of the Winds. If there’s snow on the ground, borrow a pair of snowshoes from the Cave of the Winds Pavilion and continue your wintry exploration of the park.

Baby it's Cold Outside - Next, it’s time to get out of the cold. Head into the quaint towns surrounding Niagara Falls for an afternoon of antiques-browsing (be sure to seek out the Old Chapel in North Tonawanda) and grab a glass of wine at the cosy Webster’s Bistro & Bar. End the day with a meal at Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange, housed in an old trolley barn on the historic Erie Canal.

Wine and Dine - Head north to historic Lewiston, where a morning can be spent browsing boutique shops before spending the day exploring the Niagara Wine Trail. The trail starts at Bella Rose, then couples can plan their journey along the trail with the help of Niagara USA's expert wine touring tips. Your final evening has to be spent with a cosy Italian meal at Carmelo’s Coat of Arms, known for its locally sourced cuisine.

For more information visit: niagarafallsusa.com