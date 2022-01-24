Big band sounds galore with Glenn Miller show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 13.

Big band music returns to the venue when this show takes to the stage there.The music that filled the dancehalls during the big band era is brought to life again by The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK (MSO), with favourite swing chart-toppers including Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Take The A Train, One O’Clock Jump and Opus One – numbers that shot band leaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Duke Ellington to worldwide stardom. There will also be classics made famous by swing vocalists including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.The acclaimed MSO, directed by band leader Kevin Cunningham, have wowed audiences across the country, from playing under the wing of a bomber at the American Air Museum, to sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more.

