Comedian Rob Beckett is to tour his new show Giraffe later this year.

​Lincoln Engine Shed, November 28.

‘Bobby Beckles’, one of the UK’s finest comedians, is back on tour in 2024.

He will be out on the road, smashing the life out of the M25, M1, M5 and any other road that’s in his way as he performs his new live show Giraffe.

Star of the consistently chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, Rob will bring his brand new show everywhere, ensuring his audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

He’s a Sunday Times Bestselling author and hosts his very own BBC Radio 2 Show. As well as Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs, which he does with fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan, the pair have also co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance and The BAFTA TV Awards 2023.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.engineshed.co.uk