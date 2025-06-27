Cycling club to celebrate 60th anniversary with fun day

Skleaford Wheelers Cycling Club are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025.

Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club marks its 60th anniversary this year and it celebrating the milestone with a fun day on Saturday (June 28).

The celebrations kick off from 1pm until 9pm at Sleaford Rugby Club, although there will be a 60km, 60 mile and a 60 min club ride in the morning starting and finishing at the rugby club for 1pm.

The 60 mile group will be going to the Boathouse. Meeting at the Rugby Club for 9.15am. The 60km group will be going to the Alpaca Cafe, also meeting at the Rugby Club for 9.15am.

the 60 minute ride will be a 12 mile leisurely ride on quiet lanes, meeting at the Rugby Club for 11.45am.

Everyone is welcome to the fun day, members past and present and their families. Or anyone that wants to know what Sleaford Wheelers is all about.

Sleaford Wheelers Go-Ride will be organising activities including an off road TT/CX race and obstacle course. Focus Rides will also be there with their jump ramps and air bags. There will be events for adults and children. Plus a chance to have a go on various bikes, rollers and a virtual race!

Sally Cragg, the club’s Welfare Officer and Secretary for Sleaford Wheelers Go-Ride, said: “We will have memorabilia there, including bikes from 1965, the kit from 1965 to present and photos. If you have any photos past or present or memorabilia from the club or just anything bike related from 1965 onwards then please bring it along. Some of our oldest past members will be attending to share some stories.”

Food will be served from 3pm-5pm with a hog roast (with veggie option). It's £5 for club members or £10 for non members and that includes one drink.