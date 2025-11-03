Excitement builds for Sleaford Christmas Market
The all day event is organised by Sleaford Town Council and will be taking place on Sunday November 30, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Look forward to sample stalls including alcohol bars, scents, books, cakes and bakes, sweets and fudge, Christmas wreaths, personalised cups, wax melts and candles.
The Christmas Market is held in the centre of town in various outdoor venues and there is always so much to see and do for all the family on the day.
There will be relaxing horse drawn carriage rides around town, a huge and wide range of stalls selling fabulous items, tasty food and drink and seating to unwind on, live music, dancing and entertainment, interactions with walkabout characters, fairground rides and games. There will also be face painters for the children and balloon modelling (all free of charge).
The event will be opened at 11am by the Mayor of Sleaford Coun Alison Snookes and the Town Crier John Griffiths, while the town's Christmas lights will be switched on at 4.15pm.
The event organisers are teaming up with Junior Parkrun on the morning of the Christmas Market at Boston Road Recreation Ground at 9am. All runners (aged 4 to 14) receive a Christmas medal from the Mayor of Sleaford.
Other traders and areas will be joining in the fun with entertainment in Riverside Precinct, Millstream Square, White Hart Mews, Bristol Arcade, Market Place and Eastgate car park, as well as around the Town Hall. It also coincides with the two day festive makers market at The Hub centre for craft and design in town on Saturday and Sunday November 29-30.