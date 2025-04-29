Families flock to near sell-out Easter egg hunt event at Rauceby Hall

The popular Easter egg trail event at Rauceby Hall was a sell-out with hundreds of families taking part.

He said: "We had 494 entrants for the Egg Hunt Trail. They brought with them their parents and grandparents, and at one point we must have had in the region of 1,500 people in the garden. “Many enjoyed the food from Gourmazin and our catering tent and were able to take advantage of the tables and seating provided to enjoy their refreshments in the spectacular spring sunshine. “We were catering for 524 entrants, so only had 30 eggs left which were donated to the students at Lincoln College which made for a good start to their return from the Easter break.” The event has grown in popularity over the past eleven times they have put it on, although they skipped it in 2024, so Jonny said it was extremely rewarding that it was so very well attended this year. He commented: “We are so very fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers to support our events and we are so very grateful for that."£ A prize draw for £300 worth of photography vouchers from Phillip Anthony Photography was won by Fran from Ruskington. “We are very grateful to everyone that attended our event and look forward to welcoming many of them back next year,” said Jonny. Their next event is Midnight Circle’s production of Midsummer Nightmare, which is at the last weekend of May. All details are on the Rauceby Hall Events Facebook page.