First Louth Piano Festival to feature children and adults

Maurice Davies.

The first ever Louth Piano Festival, involving children and adults, is to be held at the Conoco Room, above Louth library.

Organised by Allegro Appassionato (AA), which holds popular concerts every Wednesday lunchtime in the room, the festival (which mixes classical and jazz) is free to attend – with donations welcomed.

Taking place on Saturday October 11, from 2-5pm, each performer will be given 15 minutes to play.

Pianists include composer, singer and teacher Maurice Davies, jazz and classical performer Gary Bridges, Jane O’Farrell, who performs regularly in the music room at Gunby Hall, Elizabeth Webster, who plays and sings with the Lydian Choir in Scunthorpe, and AA committee member Richard Lance Keeble.

Richard Keeble. SONY DSC

They will offer a varied programme including Beethoven, Errol Garner, Mozart, Bach, Haydn, Chopin, Debussy, Satie and Grieg.

The repertoire of Miles Kerridge, aged 10, will include Sparkling Splashes and Smooth Water, by Barbara Arens; his sister, Amelia, aged 12, will play Fur Elise, by Beethoven, and T-Rex Hungry, by Sonny Chua, while Ronnie Patterson’s performance will include jazz, Beethoven and Clementi.

Barbara Pickerill, chair of Allegro Appassionato, said: ‘We are delighted that so many local pianists have come forward to join our celebration of the piano in general – and of the Conoco piano in particular. We want to spread the message that the piano (which we feel is under-used) can be hired by members of the public. Moreover, we hope the festival will become an annual event.’