Gags galore when veteran comic Joe Pasquale visits Lincolnshire in summer

Comedian Joe Pasquale

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 27.

The veteran comedian is a much-loved performer and he will be back on the road later this year with his new live show The New Normal – 40 Years Of Cack….Continued.

Joe Pasquale has been showing off on stage for more than four decades now and he’s bringing his favourite things to audience members in the area for another airing, to show that things have never been normal.

If you have ever wondered why chicken breasts don’t have nipples, then this is the show for you.

Joe Pasquale has been wowing audiences up and down the country for years now with his stand-up shows, not to mention his acclaimed turn as Frank Spencer in the stage version of classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, and his various panto appearances.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this latest Pasquale performance , you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk