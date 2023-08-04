Heckington Show is back to its best

The weather held off just long enough to enable the Heckington Show to bounce back to its pre-covid best at the weekend.

Cheers for a great two days. Heckington Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck.

The two-day event is the biggest volunteer-run village agricultural show in the country and committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck said it had been “brilliant”.

He said: “The whole year build up has gone really well. The show has been spectacular in its range and quality.

"We are still calculating but it felt like we had a really good turn-out both days. It is about keeping the tradition alive for the generations and everyone comes together for the community. We have had a huge number of people who have not been before who have been blown away by what they have seen. It is bigger than half the county shows and all done by volunteers, with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.”

He said the voluntary effort has been amazing, including a large number of keen new faces involved.

Charles said they were getting back to pre-covid levels in terms of scale in what he had expected to be a three-year come-back. “We did our first show just six days after the first release from covid and this one is as good as any we have done,” he said.

One incident saw an unauthorised drone being flown over the showground and appropriate action was taken, said Mr Pinchbeck.