Stand-up comic Maisie Adam is back on the road later this year with new show Appraisal. (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 19.

Maisie Adam is heading back out on tour with new show, Appraisal. This follows on from her sold out, highly acclaimed debut tour, and hosting Live At The Apollo, plus appearances on A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You.

Maisie is also co-host of the Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.

It’s been a meteoric rise through the ranks for Maisie and she’s fast on her way to becoming a household name.

Stand-up is what she loves most and she’s now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.

Appraisal will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see why she was awarded Best New Act …or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?

Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk