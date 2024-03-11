Join Jools Holland and co for their gig at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe

​Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT
Jools Holland is to perform at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.Jools Holland is to perform at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.
Jools Holland is to perform at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

​Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 17.

The boogie woogie master and his crack team of musicians are not to be missed on this latest visit to area.

Pianist, bandleader, singer, composer, television presenter, and multi-platinum recording artist, Jools Holland is man of many talents.

    Accompanied by his unforgettable Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, featuring original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums, the show includes special guests Imelda May and Toby Lee, plus guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

    Performing a show that reaches through decades, prepare to enjoy the greatest boogie-woogie party in town. Jools will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career. With a catalogue of boogie woogie classics, the show is sure to delight fans.

    Details: For ticket availability, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

