John Bishop is on the road again, to the delight of his many fans in the area.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 9.

The UK comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best - with a new UK stand-up tour for later this year, including what will be an eagerly-awaited visit to the Scunthorpe venue in May.

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; namely, standing on stage and making people laugh.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

His huge tour will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.

Looking ahead to the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.

”I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again!”

He added: “I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Details: For more on ticket availability you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk