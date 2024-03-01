Laughs galore at Baths Hall as comic ace John Bishop is back at it
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 9.
The UK comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best - with a new UK stand-up tour for later this year, including what will be an eagerly-awaited visit to the Scunthorpe venue in May.
After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; namely, standing on stage and making people laugh.
His huge tour will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.
Looking ahead to the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.
He added: “I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”
Details: For more on ticket availability you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
