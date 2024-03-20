Laughs galore when John Bishop gets Back At It on his latest stand-up tour

Comedian John Bishop is coming to the area in May.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 9.

The comedy superstar is visiting the area soon on his massive Back At It tour.

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is back doing the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

John said: “The work in progress shows started about 10 days ago - the juices are flowing again and the response from the audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road.”

Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Since then he has achieved huge success with his comedy, entertainment and documentary shows and the podcast Three Little Words.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk