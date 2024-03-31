Laughs galore when Manford's Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 18, 8pm.
Get ready for another great evening of original and hilarious comedy as Manford’s Comedy Club rolls into Gainsborough again.
Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford to bring comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy. The show features up and coming performers chosen by Jason himself.
First up is Peter Jones, who initially burst onto the UK comedy scene in 2023, having previously been based in Australia. He is now making waves over here.
Next is the high-energy Kevin Finn, a multi-talented Canadian-born comedian who’s won countless fans across mediums and continents.
Headliner for the night is Duncan Oakley, with an eye and ear for the silly, rude, playful and downright irritating occurrences of life.
Details: For more on the show , go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
