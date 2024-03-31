Laughs galore when Manford's Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 18, 8pm.

Get ready for another great evening of original and hilarious comedy as Manford’s Comedy Club rolls into Gainsborough again.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford to bring comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy. The show features up and coming performers chosen by Jason himself.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manford's Comedy Club is returning to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in May.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up is Peter Jones, who initially burst onto the UK comedy scene in 2023, having previously been based in Australia. He is now making waves over here.

Next is the high-energy Kevin Finn, a multi-talented Canadian-born comedian who’s won countless fans across mediums and continents.

Headliner for the night is Duncan Oakley, with an eye and ear for the silly, rude, playful and downright irritating occurrences of life.

Details: For more on the show , go to www.trinityarts.co.uk