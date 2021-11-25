Leadenham Christmas Market back for third year

Last year's Leadenham House Christmas Market. L-R Katie Marvell and Louise Clark EMN-211125-173534001

The atmospheric event in the stableyard and grounds of the Leadenham estate will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Since 2019 it has been a joint effort with the award-winning Leadenham Teahouse, with local artisan crafters, gifters, makers and food producers making the festive market an opportunity for business and community shopping, hospitality and entertainment.

There will be everything from coffee to cakes, wood craft to jewellery, artisan honey to gingerbread, chocolate to lamb, ceramics to toys.

Leadenham Christmas Market. EMN-211125-173148001

Entry to the event is free; it is outdoors and dogs are welcome, with free parking at the village hall. Visitors can eat and enjoy the live musical entertainment in a setting of historic architecture and parkland, with some new features for this year’s event too as you will be able to see inside the Coach House, which is being readied for refurbishment into a cafe/bar/restaurant.

All information about the event and a list of stall holders to peruse is available on the website too at: leadenhamestate.com. Visitors who register for the event will be kept up to date with any changes.

Lincolnshire Folk musicians in association with folk musician and radio show host Tom Lane, the organiser of the nationally renowned Day of Lincolnshire Folk, will be playing throughout the day with the following line-up:

10.30am – Tom Lane

11am – Andy Tymens

11.30am – Jim Ross

12noon – Andy Lenton

12.30pm – Neil & John

1pm – Caroline Cakebread

1.30 – Mike Todd

2pm – Malt Whiskers

2.30pm – Belle Woodland