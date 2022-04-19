Things to look forward to when Boston May Fair returns.

Excitement is building after the last couple of years disrupted by Covid-19 and the Showman’s Guild will soon start arriving to take over the town centre with their variety of fairground attractions.

As tradition dictates, the fair will be officially opened by the Mayor at 12noon on Saturday April 30 and the fairground will remain until Saturday May 7.

Also at 12noon on Saturday April 30, the golden ticket will be presented to the lucky winner of the prize draw, allowing them to ride at Boston’s May Fair for free as many times as they want.

Boston Borough Council welcomes back the May Fair.

Counr Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said: “We are so pleased for the return of the May Fair. The Showman’s Guild are soon to start arriving and the preparations to transform the town centre will begin. I am extremely happy that the May Fair is back as it is such an important event for the town and is always extremely popular, we look forward to seeing you all there.”

There will be some road restrictions put in place make the area safe for pedestrians, from Thursday April 28 at 4pm until Sunday May 8 at 3am.

Letters have been sent to businesses and residents within the affected areas with information about access times and procedures for residents and businesses.

The restrictions are:

Market Place -

· There will be no access available through the Market Place during the closure, this includes no parking/loading in the Market Place also. The taxi rank will be relocated to across the road for the duration of this closure.

· There will be no access to the Market Place via Bank Street, arrangements will be made for a one-way exit to be opened in County Hall car park to allow traffic to exit this way instead.

· Church Street and Church Lane will be closed, access will be made available to residents and businesses on this road when deemed safe, no access will be available to the Market Place via this road.

Wide Bargate and Park Gate -

· Wide Bargate and Park Gate will be closed, no access will be available and this also includes no parking/loading.

· The taxi rank will be inaccessible and closed during the notified times.

Pen Street -

The council would normally close the area between the two car parks known as the Green and the Cattle Market. However due to the Cattle Market plots moving into Central Park for May Fair 2022 they will not be doing this closure this year.

Officials will be urging everyone to attend the fair safely continuing to follow any guidance for Covid-19.

You can keep up to date with all things about Boston May Fair by following the Facebook page – Boston May Fair or visiting www.visitbostonuk.com If you have any queries email [email protected]