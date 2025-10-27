One of the country's leading young oboists to give a concert in Louth

One of the country’s leading young oboists is to give a concert, featuring the music of Bach and Britten, in Louth next month.

Ewan Millar, 23, who has just won the gold medal at the prestigious, annual Royal Overseas League Music Competition, will appear at the Riverhead Studio Theatre on Victoria Road on Sunday, November 23 (3 pm).

It is the latest concert to be organised by the Louth and District Concert Society, which has been presenting live classical music in the town since 1944.

Millar’s programme will include a fascinating mix of the baroque and the modern, with pieces by J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, Benjamin Britten, Thea Musgrave, Ralph Vaughan Williams and other notable composers.

Ewan Millar, one of the country's leading young oboists, who is to give a concert in Louth next month. (PHOTO BY: Orchestravox.com)

Millar, who hails from Reading in Berkshire, rose to fame as an 18-year-old in 2020 when he won the woodwind final of the BBC Young Musician competition, advancing to the grand final.

In that competition, he gave what was described by ‘The Guardian’ as an “exemplary, richly shaded account” of Navarro’s ‘Legacy’ concerto with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since then, he has given solo recitals around the UK, including at the Windsor, Cheltenham and Lake District Summer music festivals.

As a freelance, Millar has performed as principal oboe with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra, Britten Sinfonia, London Concertante, the Philharmonia and Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra. He also plays the jazz piano, gigging regularly in bars and restaurants around Oxford and London.

Talented soprano Cerys MacAllister, who will join oboist Ewan Millar at the Louth concert.

He will be joined in Louth by soprano Cerys MacAllister who, in 2021, graduated from the Royal Academy of Music (RAM) with first class honours.

She is currently in her second year of a Master’s degree at the RAM under opera singer Yvonne Howard and acclaimed coach Jonathan Papp.

Tickets for the concert, priced £16, are available from the Riverhead at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com or by calling 01507 600350. Under-18s can attend for free.