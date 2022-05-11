Sleaford Live festival back in full swing after two year break

After a two year break due to covid, performers returned to venues including The Solo Bar and Restaurant, The Source, Electra Club, the Legionnaire’s Club, St Denys’ Church and The Horseshoes (Silk Wiloughby).
There were even performers in the streets, Pennells Garden Centre, and other locations
around the town, plus dance groups at the Hub and exhibitions at the Carre Street Gallery and Sleaford Museum.
Music ranged from the Sleaford Concert Band in the Market Place, to a live outdoor stage at the Barge and Bottle, Miller Magic swing band in the Masonic Rooms and lots of entertainment in the grounds of the Heckington Windmill.
This year the organisers asked for donations to support Ukrainian refugees.
Keith Collishaw from the organising group said a smaller programme without the usual detailed booklet was the path chosen for this year’s event.
He commented: “Getting people out to events has been difficult with low numbers at some. But the venues that did put on events certainly did well. The Legion with a range of music from the 60s to the 80s had
people dancing each night.
“The Barge and Bottle’s outside stage was well supported over the the Bank Holiday weekend with
over 150 people enjoying the music at times.
“Heckington Pavilion Open Mic night was well attended by talented musicians and singers of all
ages, and The Electra Club in Sleaford had a great night with local entertainer Mike Shelby.”
He added: “The good weather made the Sleaford Concert Band’s appearance in the market place very enjoyable and there were large crowds at Heckington Windmill on Saturday and Sunday enjoying the weather and the music provided by performers from both near and far.
“Some of our regular events were also well supported. Parents and supporters alike watched the choirs performing at A Song for Dorothea. The Unplugged event with the Hub Writers Group and local musicians saw a packed Hub Cafe.
"The final session at the Horseshoes in Silk Willoughby was also well supported with many local performers contributing to the music.”
Keith said other events had smaller attendances but were still enjoyed by all who performed and watched.
He said: “Numbers are well down on previous years. We didn’t have any workshops or include many of the
dance sessions at the Hub and other venues, but we have estimated around 1,400 attendances over
the 10 days and most importantly performers were able to perform; audiences were able to watch, dance and the sun shone.”