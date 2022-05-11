Sleaford Live festival back in full swing after two year break

Stolen Fridays playing at the Barge and Bottle, Sleaford.

After a two year break due to covid, performers returned to venues including The Solo Bar and Restaurant, The Source, Electra Club, the Legionnaire’s Club, St Denys’ Church and The Horseshoes (Silk Wiloughby).

There were even performers in the streets, Pennells Garden Centre, and other locations

around the town, plus dance groups at the Hub and exhibitions at the Carre Street Gallery and Sleaford Museum.

The News for Parrots ska band playing at the Solo Bar, Sleaford.

Music ranged from the Sleaford Concert Band in the Market Place, to a live outdoor stage at the Barge and Bottle, Miller Magic swing band in the Masonic Rooms and lots of entertainment in the grounds of the Heckington Windmill.

This year the organisers asked for donations to support Ukrainian refugees.

Keith Collishaw from the organising group said a smaller programme without the usual detailed booklet was the path chosen for this year’s event.

He commented: “Getting people out to events has been difficult with low numbers at some. But the venues that did put on events certainly did well. The Legion with a range of music from the 60s to the 80s had

Miller Magic swinging at Sleaford Masonic Rooms.

people dancing each night.

“The Barge and Bottle’s outside stage was well supported over the the Bank Holiday weekend with

over 150 people enjoying the music at times.

“Heckington Pavilion Open Mic night was well attended by talented musicians and singers of all

The Kilburns performing at Heckington Windmill for Sleaford Live.

ages, and The Electra Club in Sleaford had a great night with local entertainer Mike Shelby.”

He added: “The good weather made the Sleaford Concert Band’s appearance in the market place very enjoyable and there were large crowds at Heckington Windmill on Saturday and Sunday enjoying the weather and the music provided by performers from both near and far.

“Some of our regular events were also well supported. Parents and supporters alike watched the choirs performing at A Song for Dorothea. The Unplugged event with the Hub Writers Group and local musicians saw a packed Hub Cafe.

"The final session at the Horseshoes in Silk Willoughby was also well supported with many local performers contributing to the music.”

A Song for Dorothea - school choirs at The Source in Sleaford - St George's Academy students perform.

Keith said other events had smaller attendances but were still enjoyed by all who performed and watched.

He said: “Numbers are well down on previous years. We didn’t have any workshops or include many of the

dance sessions at the Hub and other venues, but we have estimated around 1,400 attendances over

the 10 days and most importantly performers were able to perform; audiences were able to watch, dance and the sun shone.”

A Song for Dorothea concert - William Alvey School among choirs at The Source.

Watching The News for Parrots ska band playing at Solo Bar, Sleaford. L-R Katina Stubberfield, Jean Conning, Sara Mackintosh

Andy Lenton of Sleaford, performing at Heckington Windmill.

Malt Whiskers performing at Heckington Windmill,

Crowds watch performers at Heckington Mill.

L-R John Altree, David Higgins, Carrie Higgins, Jo Altree enjoying music at Heckington Mill.

L-R Jools Hudson, Sharon Jackson, Jacqui Dodsworth and Dar Leavens listen to the music at Heckington Mill.

Steve Scarfe performing at Celebration of Unplugged at the Solo Bar.j

The first event of Sleaford Live - George Dee at the Legion.

The end of week session at The Horseshoes, Silk Willoughby.

Sleaford Concert Band in the Market Place